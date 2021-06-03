Trillium Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 404,253 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,278.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP opened at $58.99 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a PE ratio of -393.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.