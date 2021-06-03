Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

