Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

