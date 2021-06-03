TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $13,602.75 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $13,602.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

