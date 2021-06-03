TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $13,602.75 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $13,602.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $87.60.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
