TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 91 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMGN traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.66. The company has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.
AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.
In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.
See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.