TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 91 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.66. The company has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

