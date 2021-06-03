TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,176. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30.

