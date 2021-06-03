TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 197,299 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 197,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.