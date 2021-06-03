TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 197,299 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 197,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.49. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

