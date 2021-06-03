TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 307,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,355. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

