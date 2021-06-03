Triodos Investment Management BV Cuts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Triodos Investment Management BV decreased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 40.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 523,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,614,000 after buying an additional 150,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,482,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269,197 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $262.24. 2,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,462. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,032.77 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $168.38 and a 52 week high of $306.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

