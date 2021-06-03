Triodos Investment Management BV Grows Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Strategic Education accounts for 2.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $16,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $5,686,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRA. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,311. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.51 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.