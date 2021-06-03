Triodos Investment Management BV Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 5.3% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $33,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.89. 13,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,675,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,605,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,367 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

