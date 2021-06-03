Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.29

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 10536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,561 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Tronox by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 235,017 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

