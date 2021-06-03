TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.53 million, a P/E ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 651,351 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 568,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 111,142 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

