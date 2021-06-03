TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “
Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.53 million, a P/E ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 651,351 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 568,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 111,142 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.
Further Reading: Golden Cross
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.