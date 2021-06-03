TrustSwap (SWAP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.52 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $110.26 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00003190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00082413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.44 or 0.01018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.12 or 0.09354754 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,529,259 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.