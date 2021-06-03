TruWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,145 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $36.37 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

