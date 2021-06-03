TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,235,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 5,069,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,385.6 days.
Shares of TUI stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. TUI has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78.
TUI Company Profile
