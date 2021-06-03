TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,235,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 29th total of 5,069,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,385.6 days.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. TUI has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

