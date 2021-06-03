Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.61. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $199.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 78,524 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,350,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

