Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Position Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 336,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 32,172 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 59,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,756,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

