U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner Sells 1,250 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Mark J. Brookner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $143.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 242.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

