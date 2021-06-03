U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Up 10.9% on Insider Buying Activity

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shot up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.57. 30,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,277,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Specifically, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $889.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

