UBS Group Begins Coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,636. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.