UMA Hits Market Cap of $914.30 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. UMA has a market cap of $914.30 million and $39.80 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.04 or 0.00039978 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00078775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.91 or 0.00991280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.83 or 0.09348470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052204 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,726,258 coins and its circulating supply is 60,793,606 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

