Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, May 24th. AlphaValue upgraded Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $15.28 on Monday. Umicore has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.62.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

