Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Hits Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00005297 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $554.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00314459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00252751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.69 or 0.01137436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.65 or 0.99807976 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032728 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Profile

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.