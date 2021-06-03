Unicly Chris McCann Collection Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70.00 (UCM)

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a market cap of $315,007.13 and approximately $70.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00071003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00283913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00194313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.09 or 0.01189086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00034627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,098.33 or 1.00176730 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Chris McCann Collection

