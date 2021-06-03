United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.93. United Insurance shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 152,319 shares trading hands.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get United Insurance alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $238.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $158.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.30%.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $285,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 241,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United Insurance by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 2.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 171,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.