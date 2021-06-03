United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $9.47

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.79. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 61,658 shares traded.

Separately, Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

