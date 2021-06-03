United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $235.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

UPS stock opened at $211.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.66. The company has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

