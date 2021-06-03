United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $235.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.
UPS stock opened at $211.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.66. The company has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
