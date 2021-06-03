Univar Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 58,783 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,527% compared to the typical daily volume of 887 call options.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $27.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

