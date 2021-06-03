UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading 9.8% Higher

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price traded up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.31. 190,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,452,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.10 and a beta of 1.79.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

