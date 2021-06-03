Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Position Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 114.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,671 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $61,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -305.25 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,434,998.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,939.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,889. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

