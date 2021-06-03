USDJ One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.97 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.92 million and $9.97 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00070408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.49 or 0.00288594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00218654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.62 or 0.01207854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.89 or 0.99971466 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00034002 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

