USDX (USDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008108 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

