UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UWM Holdings Co. Class currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

