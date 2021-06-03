Vai 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.67 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002302 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $103.36 million and $5.67 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 115,883,157 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

