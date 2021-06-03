Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 876,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

VLY opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.