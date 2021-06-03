Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 256.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,795,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

