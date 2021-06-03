Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,301,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after acquiring an additional 121,031 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,467,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,762,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,913,000.

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.50. 55,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,635. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $78.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63.

