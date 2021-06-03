Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $183.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $111.46 and a 12-month high of $189.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.35.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

