Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,443,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after buying an additional 7,891,632 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $108,366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,286 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,179,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after acquiring an additional 550,502 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.50. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

