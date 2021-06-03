Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

IVOO stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,706. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.98. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $115.15 and a 1-year high of $187.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.