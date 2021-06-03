Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.4% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,761,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 86,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 281,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 60,009 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 192,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.06. 34,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,642,474. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.