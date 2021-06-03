Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.2% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 45,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $102.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.78. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $72.27 and a one year high of $103.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.