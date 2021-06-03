VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Down 4.8%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.36. 35,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,445,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $833.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

