VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Down 4.8%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.36. 35,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,445,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $833.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 748,017 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.
About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.
Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.