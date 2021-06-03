Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Shares Up 3%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP)’s share price rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67). Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Vector Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Vector Capital (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.