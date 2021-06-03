Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. Ventas has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $58.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ventas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Ventas by 106.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 57,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $290,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Ventas by 9.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $1,638,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.