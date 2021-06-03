Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,238,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $114.43 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

