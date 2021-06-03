Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Booking stock opened at $2,317.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,359.01. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,532.83 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

