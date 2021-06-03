Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.16.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.42. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $117.13. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

