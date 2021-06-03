Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

NYSE:MMM opened at $203.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

